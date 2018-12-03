GEORGE H.W. BUSH

USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning in honor of George HW Bush

Former President George HW Bush has died at the age of 94. Look back at some of the most memorable quotes from his decadeslong career in politics and public service. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

WASHINGTON --
As the nation pauses Wednesday to honor the life of former President George H.W. Bush, the United States Postal Service will suspend its regular delivery operations.

The agency said Monday that it will halt "regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity" on Dec. 5 as part of the National Day of Mourning.

"We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season," the agency explained.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday, a day after Bush's death, directing federal agencies and departments to close "as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
