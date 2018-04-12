CALIFORNIA

USS Carl Vinson returns to SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

The US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson will be returning to Southern California Thursday. (KFSN)

The US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson will be returning to Southern California Thursday.

The ship will return to San Diego Bay after a three-month deployment in the Pacific. The carrier will arrive at the naval air station north island.

Service members from the Valley's Lemoore Naval Air Station are often deployed to the ship.

During deployment, the Carl Vinson sailed to Guam and the Philippines. It was also the first US aircraft carrier in more than 40 years to visit Vietnam.
