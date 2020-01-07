blood donations

Valley blood donors could win a trip to Pismo Beach, other prizes when they donate this month

FILE- Each month, the Central California Blood Center tries to collect 5,000 or more units of blood.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley blood donors have a chance to win one of several prizes this month when they donate to the Central California Blood Center.

In honor of National Blood Donor Month, the center announced it's raffling off a two-night stay at Beach House Inn in Pismo Beach, an adult lift ticket to China Peak, and an assortment of gift cards. All donors who stop by in-center and mobile drives are entered to win.

The organization said it's in need of all blood types. Mobile drives will be held across the Valley throughout the month.
For more information on upcoming blood drives, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoblood driveblood donationscentral california blood centercommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Premature twin girls in Bakersfield receive blood donations from community
Urgent Blood Drive held at Clovis, Fresno hospitals on Friday
Central California Blood Center joins new partnership
Family seeking life-saving blood transfusion for beloved kitten
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
CA considering statewide ban on gas-powered gardening equipment
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
Show More
Disneyland Resort launches special ticket offer for children everywhere
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Boy may deal with permanent height loss after skiing accident at Lake Tahoe
More TOP STORIES News