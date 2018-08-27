Valley Focus: Denise Brown Coming to Fresno's Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business Awards

Denise Brown will be the keynote speaker at the Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business Awards. Brown began raising awareness about domestic violence after the death of her sister Nicole Brown Simpson.Top Ten is the annual fundraiser for the Marjaree Mason Center, which helps support adults and their children affected by domestic violence --1,500 people are expected to attend and tickets are now on sale.Marjaree Mason Executive Director Nicole Linder sat down with Valley Focus host Margot Kim to discuss the event, the work at Marjaree Mason, and the importance of recognizing 10 women and the local business who will be honored this year. Get ticket information