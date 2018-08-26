Valley Focus: Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival Brings More Than 50 Films To Area

Local film buffs are in for a treat. The 29th Annual Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival kicks off September 19th and runs through September 23rd in Central Fresno.It is the oldest LGBTQ film festival in the United States. More than fifty films will be shown at the historic Tower Theatre and other venues across the Tower District. Different genres will be presented including comedy, documentary, and drama. Augie Blancas is the communications director for Fresno Reel Pride.He joined Valley Focus host Margot Kim on Valley Focus August 23, 2018, to discuss the importance of the festival. The comedystarring actor Paul Rudd will be in the festival's lineup.Learn more about the film festival by watching the Valley Focus interview. Get ticket information