VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival Brings More Than 50 Films To Area

EMBED </>More Videos

The 29th Annual Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival kicks off September 19th and runs through September 23rd.

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Local film buffs are in for a treat. The 29th Annual Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival kicks off September 19th and runs through September 23rd in Central Fresno.

It is the oldest LGBTQ film festival in the United States. More than fifty films will be shown at the historic Tower Theatre and other venues across the Tower District. Different genres will be presented including comedy, documentary, and drama. Augie Blancas is the communications director for Fresno Reel Pride.

He joined Valley Focus host Margot Kim on Valley Focus August 23, 2018, to discuss the importance of the festival. The comedy Ideal Home, starring actor Paul Rudd will be in the festival's lineup.


Learn more about the film festival by watching the Valley Focus interview. Get ticket information here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalley focus
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Valley Focus: Hecho En Fresno Celebrates Mexican-American Culture
Valley Focus: Denise Brown Coming to Fresno's Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business Awards
Valley Focus: Crab Feed Fundraiser Raises Money and Hope
More valley focus
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News