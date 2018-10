Valley Focus: Give Blood And Earn Free Ice Cream

You can be a community hero and save a life. You will be rewarded with ice cream! The 31st Annual Pint for Pint Blood Drive is August 3 to 4th. This is your chance to roll up your sleeve and donate blood. This is a partnership between the Central California Blood Center, Baskin Robbins, and ABC30.Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream. Tatiana Partain, the Marketing Supervisor at Central California Blood Center, was interviewed by Valley Focus host Margot Kim.Friday, August 3rd, 2018 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.Saturday, August 4th, 2018 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.Jenny Eller Donor Center (Northwest Fresno) 4343 West Herndon Ave Fresno, CA 93722North Fresno Donor Center (Northeast Fresno) 1010 E. Perrin Ave Fresno, CA 93720Fresno Donor Center (Central Fresno) 1196 East Shaw Ave, Suite 102 Fresno, CA 93710Visalia Donor Center (Visalia) 1515 S. Mooney Ave Visalia, CA 93277Sierra Vista Mall (Clovis) 1050 Shaw Ave Clovis, CA 93612For questions about donating blood please visit www.donateblood.org or call 559-389-LIFE (5433)