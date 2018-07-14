Valley Focus: Give Blood And Earn Free Ice Cream

You can be a community hero and save a life. You will be rewarded with ice cream! The 31st Annual Pint for Pint Blood Drive is August 3 to 4th. This is your chance to roll up your sleeve and donate blood. This is a partnership between the Central California Blood Center, Baskin Robbins, and ABC30.
Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream. Tatiana Partain, the Marketing Supervisor at Central California Blood Center, was interviewed by Valley Focus host Margot Kim.
PINT FOR PINT BLOOD DRIVE:
Friday, August 3rd, 2018 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 4th, 2018 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Locations:
Jenny Eller Donor Center (Northwest Fresno) 4343 West Herndon Ave Fresno, CA 93722
North Fresno Donor Center (Northeast Fresno) 1010 E. Perrin Ave Fresno, CA 93720
Fresno Donor Center (Central Fresno) 1196 East Shaw Ave, Suite 102 Fresno, CA 93710
Visalia Donor Center (Visalia) 1515 S. Mooney Ave Visalia, CA 93277
Sierra Vista Mall (Clovis) 1050 Shaw Ave Clovis, CA 93612
For questions about donating blood please visit www.donateblood.org or call 559-389-LIFE (5433)
Margot: Tell us about this annual blood drive that --I can't believe that this time of year has already rolled around.
Tatiana: It has, once again. We're kicking off 31 years. Can you believe that? Kind of fun, with the 31 Baskin-Robbins flavors. But, yes, 31 years ago, we started this partnership with
you guys here at ABC30 as well as Baskin-Robbins. Historically, across the nation, summer is just a time where blood donations just take a big dip. People are busy, they're out traveling, doing whatever they
can to beat the heat and keep their kids busy during their summer holiday. So, oftentimes, blood donation kind of falls on the to-do list. That's one of those items that just never gets done.
So, 31 years ago, a group came together and said, "I have an idea," and here we go -- a fun play on "pint for pint," since you donate a pint of blood and get a pint of your choice of
Baskin-Robbins ice cream. Always like to tell people that, because in case you have some wacky flavor that you like, you can pick out whatever you want with that voucher.
Margot: Yeah, it's your choice. And during normal times, the Blood Center needs a tremendous amount of blood just for our community to sustain the help that's needed in all of our area
hospitals.
Tatiana: Correct. We need about 5,000 pints of blood to meet our monthly needs here.
Margot: Wow.
Tatiana: And when I say "here," I'm talking about the five-county region that we cover. So, the Central California Blood Center is responsible for providing blood and blood
products to the main hospitals within the Madera, Mariposa, Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties. So that's quite a lot. I mean, we cover, basically, all the 99 -- that mid-region of the
99 that's heavily traveled during this time of year as people are headed out on vacations and everything. I mean, we're all familiar with the news and the tragedies of car accidents and all that
happening. So, we're there. We're like a first-responder. We're there with blood, and we still need donations during this time.
Margot: And one pint of blood can save three lives.
Tatiana: Correct. So, over the 31 years, I can't believe that I looked --So, over 30 years, we've seen over 34,000 donors come through for Pint for Pint.
I mean, it's huge. And we kick it off August 3rd and 4th, and we're hoping to see 2,000 donors.
But if you think about it, those 34,000 --Like I said, one pint of blood could save up to three lives. That's over 100,000 lives.
Margot: Yeah.
Tatiana: So we're talking big numbers here. So we're hoping to keep it up like I said. Those two days, we're really hoping we see 2,000 donors come
through, help us out, cool off, beat the heat. Our donor centers are nice and cool. And like I said, you get to reward yourself with a nice pint of ice cream.
Margot: There's also yummy snacks there, too.
Tatiana: Of course.
Margot: Let's not forget to mention that.
Tatiana: Yes, fresh popcorn. We've got it all for you. We definitely like to treat our donors well after donating. You're doing such a wonderful act.
You're really giving back to somebody in need. It's very --I can understand those donors who maybe haven't come in, but it's such an easy act. It takes about an hour.
We ask that donors are just feeling well and healthy, they bring along their photo ID and that they're well-hydrated, which is a big thing, especially
during the summertime. Make sure you're drinking lots of water if you're planning on donating. And it's really easy. Just like I said, spend about a
hour with us, and you'll save up to three lives and be able to reward yourself after immediately with some yummy snacks and then head over to
Baskin-Robbins, pick out some ice cream, head home.
Margot: Best deal in town.
Tatiana: Yeah, exactly.
Margot: Now, you don't have to be a veteran donor. In fact, you really welcome first-time donors, and you don't need a specific blood type.
You welcome all blood types.
Tatiana: No, during this time, because the need is so great, we need all blood types, and we always encourage those who don't even
know their blood type -- don't worry about that. We'll take care of that. We do that so you don't -- You just have to worry about
bringing your photo ID, and you can start donating at the age of 16. 16- and 17-year-olds are actually encouraged to donate as long as they have parental
consent. And there is no upper age limit. So, as long as you're feeling well and healthy, we'd love to see you.
Margot: And we hear so many stories from donors themselves while they're sitting in those comfy chairs, under the air-conditioning, that they either have had a family member
or they themselves, at one time, were in desperate need of a blood donation and really depended on the generosity of the community to come forward and give this life-saving gift.
Tatiana: That's why I always encourage people, come out while it's something fun that's drawing you. Don't come -- Don't wait until it's somebody that you know or even yourself that might need
blood to inspire you to come to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured, so in order for those who are in need in our hospitals to receive, they must receive blood that has been donated.
So, it's the blood on the shelves that's there, that's readily available that's saving lives, so we want people to come out, help stock our shelves, so then, we can be there and
respond when needed.
Margot: And not only do just regular surgeries tax the blood inventory, but it just takes one traumatic event to really kind of wipe those shelves clean.
Tatiana: Exactly, and that's --We're always watching the news. We watch you all. And it's something we have to be -- we're always looking at and seeing like I said,
senseless acts, car accidents, all that, are all things where likely, people are using blood, any major trauma. It's a big reason why blood usage is happening.
As well as those plans, procedures that might require usage. Oncology patients receive a tremendous amount of blood products. So we're there to supply and
meet those needs for all those patients.
Margot: All right. Tatiana, thank you so much for giving us a great perspective on why this is such an important blood drive and, of course, bringing some yummy pints of
Baskin-Robbins. You can come by any time.
