Valley law enforcement agencies selling pink patches for cancer patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In October, local law enforcement officers will honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by both wearing and selling pink patches.Money raised will go to the Marjorie Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community Medical Center.Officers are among some of the most visible members of the community and when they wear the pink patches during October, people notice."We get a really excited response to it. We have people already calling us to purchase this year's patch. It's a fantastic community ice-breaker," says Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney.Another version of the Madera patch is used by employees as an ID or swipe card at work.The Cancer Institute at Clovis Community will benefit from sales of the patches. Several departments were represented as they unveiled the patches they designed. The push to raise awareness of breast cancer brings out a competitive spirit among local law enforcement.Every family has been touched in some way by cancer.Clovis PD Captain Dan Sullivan recently died after his battle."Our sheriff is a cancer survivor. Recently, you just had a captain from the Clovis Police Dept who passed away from cancer at just over 50 years old so it impacts all of us, not just in law enforcement but in the community," says Fresno County Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni.So officers, deputies and security personnel will wear the pink patches in honor of those we have lost and those who continue to fight the disease."For me personally, my sister is a breast cancer survivor so it has special meaning to me. It's a great way to fundraise for a worthy cause," says Fresno State Police Chief Jim Watson.Fresno State Police Department will sell their patches during a tailgate party before a Bulldog game on October 18.Patches are available through some individual departments though the Fresno County Sheriff's Office won't be selling any patches.