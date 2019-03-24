veterans

Valley man helps California veterans with disabilities receive special proclamation

California's legislature will recognize a special veterans holiday next week and a Valley man helped get it in place.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ed Crane's main gig is helping connect people with disabilities to dogs with special abilities.

Crane lives with epilepsy and a pair of his own dogs. He started My Assistance Dog to help people like himself find the assistance they need, and through it, he's met quite a few veterans.

And recently, some of them asked for a different kind of help.

"They said, 'Hey Ed, you live in California. We're wondering if you would take the time and reach out in California and get a proclamation recognizing this day and honoring our veterans?'" Crane said.

"We want to educate people about the sacrifices made by many of our veterans who around the world who in action lost, suffered terrible injuries that resulted in loss of vision," he said.

Crane found Department of Defense statistics showing more than 180,000 service members suffered eye injuries between 2000 and 2010.

He found friendly ears in Sacramento, including State Senator Andreas Borgeas.

Blinded veterans will get their proclamation on March 28, marking it as Blinded Veterans Day, and Crane hopes they get all the recognition they deserve.

"Even if you show support just by leaving comments honoring our veterans, it makes a difference. It makes a difference," he said.
