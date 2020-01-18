vandalism

Valley non-profit for kids with disabilities hit by vandals for 5 straight days

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a tough few days for United Cerebral Palsy of Central California.

"One of our buses' catalytic converter was stolen, another bus' gas tank was drilled into, and we have three vehicles, the gas lines of which were cut and of course gas was stolen," says Cher Arambell.

Arambell says the vandals are now forcing them to spend over $5,000 to make the repairs.

And it's not the first time the organization has coughed up cash for something like this.

Last July, surveillance video shows a thief with buckets stealing gas from under buses during the middle of the day.

"We are scrambling for vehicles, it makes it much harder for every single student," says Arambell.

Some of those students have autism, Down Syndrome or cerebral palsy.

But their disability does not stop them from coming here to learn job skills, get basic care needs, and express their creativity through art.

That is now being impacted by someone who is limiting them even more than their disability.

"It's heartbreaking when I'm writing a grant that I'd love to see support a 3D printer for our students... and instead that's going to have to pay for a new gas tank," says Arambell.

With little money to spare and not enough spots for secured parking, the organization is hoping someone in the community might be able to help them help those in need.

"We'd love to partner with a business that might have a safer location for us to put our vehicles," says Arambell.

The organization's director says they filed police reports for the incidents.

If you want to help UCP of Central California with secured parking, you can reach out to them on social media or call 559-221-8272.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoautismtheftcerebral palsyvandalismcommunitydown syndrome
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Man desecrates altar during Mass
Patriots' Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills
Police believe Fresno gang may be behind Sanger elementary school vandalism
Tina Turner mural defaced with swastika
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brazen tobacco thieves strike Fresno County gas station
Heading to the mountains? Here's what you should keep in mind
Man tries to hit Visalia Police officer with car
Domestic violence suspect throws Molotov cocktail at officer
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at prison facility in Corcoran
Wife speaks after husband dies in avalanche at Tahoe ski resort
California sues Trump administration to block fracking
Show More
Porterville woman charged with homicide one week after deadly DUI crash
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
Fresno State students create pesticide safety videos in Hmong language
Health Watch: Repair torn ACL
Vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
More TOP STORIES News