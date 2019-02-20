Veteran finds uniform at antique store in Bakersfield three years after it was lost

A U.S. Army Veteran who lives in Bakersfield lost his uniform back in 2016 when he moved from one part of town to another.Xenos Lopez was a parachute rigger and infantryman from 2004 to 2010.The loss left him heartbroken. He said he sees the uniform as a representation of the time he spent serving his country.Recently, Lopez and his wife paid a visit to an antique mall and came across that lost uniform with medals and all!The owner of the shop says he knew that Lopez was the rightful owner and let him have it for free.