veterans

Veterans receive free meal, clothes and more on Christmas

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley veterans were treated to a free Christmas dinner in Fresno on Wednesday as a 'thank you' for their service.

Leanna Torrey says when she realized there are some veterans in the Valley who are by themselves during the holidays and don't have anyone to be with, she decided to do something about it.

"That made me real sad, so I started making phone calls and invited them to have Christmas dinner together," she said.

Hosted by the Central Valley Veterans Organization, the veterans were given a meal, clothes and even some important stocking stuffers.

"I was happy we were going to be able to fulfill a need, but I was really sad there were so many that didn't have someone to be with," Torrey continued.

Bill Gonzalez has served for two years and said a Christmas dinner isn't always in the cards for these veterans, which made the day all the more special.

"A lot of them don't really have the means to put a good dinner on for their kids and stuff," said Gonzalez.

"To me, it's a hand-up and not a handout," continued Gonzalez. "You're giving them a hand to help themselves get out of that hole, to get out of that rut."

To share a holiday meal and some laughter with their fellow veterans this Christmas Day.

"A veteran won't talk to you or someone else about their issues, they'll talk to another veteran," continued Gonzalez. "We're here to help them and they can go out and help someone else, just pass it on."

"I just don't want them to be alone," added Torrey. "They did a lot for us. If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here. I wouldn't be able to do what I'm doing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoveteranschristmas
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS
$12,000 raised for WWII veteran who was scammed
NJ cemetery honors fallen heroes this holiday season
Local 8th graders bring Wreaths Across America to Kings County
92-year-old World War II veteran from Valley scammed out of life savings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen
Interstate 5 over the Grapevine closed due to heavy snowfall
Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage
Fresno firefighters see busy Christmas morning to keep community safe
Merced woman held for setting fire that caused $50,000 damage
Homeless woman looking for place to sleep brutally murdered in Madera, police say
Fresno Police find trail of blood, searching for shooting victim
Show More
Here's how you can win a trip around California
Family asking for help for Christmas gifts after tragic loss
Firefighters shocked after woman's refrigerator somehow becomes a bomb
UPDATE: 76-year-old man who went missing in Tulare found safe
Tulare Co. online predators arrested for trying to have sex with children
More TOP STORIES News