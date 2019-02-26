society

VIDEO: Firefighting toddler helps Fresno crews clean fire engine

WATCH: Little Jackson is stepping up to help the Fresno Fire Department again.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A little Fresno boy has been living out his big dream recently.

Little Jackson McNary is stepping up to help the Fresno Fire Department again.

This time, we find 2-year-old Jackson working hard to clean the ladder truck for the Fresno Fire Department after it had returned from fighting a fire in Madera.

Jackson's family just says he has such a love for firefighters.

Earlier this month, Jackson McNary out lending a hand to the Fresno Fire Department as they were responding to a burning shed.

WATCH: Toddler helps Fresno firemen responding to call in neighborhood

One of our news crews spotted the 3-feet tall boy dressed in full turnouts with a red plastic helmet.

His grandmother told us then that he just put on his Halloween costume and came outside to check out the action and see what he could do.

Although Jackson still has a few more years before he can be hired by the department, a Battalion Chief told us at the time it's moments like this that can spark interest and have a lasting impact.
