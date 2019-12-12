Society

VIDEO: Fresno man proposes to girlfriend at historic Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- She said yes!

There was an extra special holiday decoration out at one of the homes on Van Ness during Christmas Tree Lane's last Walk-Only Night of the year.

Fresno native Ryan Villane popped the question to his girlfriend Brittney Robles on Wednesday evening - as a crowd gathered around to cheer for the newly engaged couple.



Ryan's brother Dominic created the big and brightly-lit letters for the special proposal.

Ryan and Brittney met while working together at Yosemite Falls Cafe and have been together now for a couple of years.



Congratulations!!
