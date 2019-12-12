VIDEO: Fresno man proposes to girlfriend at historic Christmas Tree Lane

A special surprise at Christmas Tree Lane!! Did you catch it?! Watch the proposal tonight on Action News Live at 11! 🎄💕🎅❄️ pic.twitter.com/B8XlQNgfX3 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) December 12, 2019

Some pictures of the happy couple! Congratulations Ryan & Brittney!! https://t.co/cPqAxnQVCI pic.twitter.com/wJTQwA2Lu0 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) December 12, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- She said yes!There was an extra special holiday decoration out at one of the homes on Van Ness during Christmas Tree Lane's last Walk-Only Night of the year.Fresno native Ryan Villane popped the question to his girlfriend Brittney Robles on Wednesday evening - as a crowd gathered around to cheer for the newly engaged couple.Ryan's brother Dominic created the big and brightly-lit letters for the special proposal.Ryan and Brittney met while working together at Yosemite Falls Cafe and have been together now for a couple of years.Congratulations!!