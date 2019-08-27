Society

Video of California firefighter's marriage proposal goes viral

A marriage proposal in Redding went viral after a firefighter popped the question at the bottom of a fire pole.

Rose petals suddenly dropped down from the second floor of the fire station over the weekend as 26-year-old Tanja Moralli and her children, waited below.

Seconds later, her now fiance, 29-year-old Chris Frost came down the pole, got down on one knee, and asked Moralli to marry him.

Frost told KRCR-TV, he had asked her to drop off some eggs for the firefighters at his station to get her and the kids there over the weekend.

The newly-engaged couple says they are still discussing dates, but are possibly planning for the wedding to take place in spring of 2020, or a little further down the road.
