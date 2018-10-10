SOCIETY

Video of little girls' swim strut goes viral

Video of little girls' swim strut goes viral. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 9, 2018.

When you're five years old, there are few things better than a pool party. Except maybe a pool party with a theme song!

This adorable girl squad was sashaying down the hallway of Washington D.C. hotel, to celebrate the little unicorn princess in front, Lyric Angel's, 5th birthday.

Mom, Angel Dixon, tells Action News she got the group a room so they could have an epic slumber party.

In case you're wondering, the woman singing that catchy song, now dubbed "Da Pool," is Lyric's grandmother, Crystal.

Their swim strut has since been shared thousands of times, including by Naomi Campbell and Jada Pinkett Smith.
