Video showing boy in wheelchair jump on trampoline goes viral

A viral video of a little boy in a wheelchair jumping on a trampoline with his coach is warming hearts around the world.

The video, which features four-year-old Wyatt from North Dakota, has been seen by more than five million people.

Wyatt has spina bifida, but that's not stopping him from reaching new heights. The inspirational moment happened at TNT Kid's Fitness and Gymnastics in Fargo.


Wyatt's mom, Allison Burggraff, said they have been going to TNT Kid's Fitness and Gymnastics once a week for the last two years.

"Every day we get to see these amazing men and women work with kids with special needs and really they're able to tap into the potential that their parents didn't even know they had," said Burggraff.
