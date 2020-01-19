Society

Video: Minnesota teen takes break from clearing snow to bust a move

COTTAGE GROVE, Minnesota -- Shoveling snow can be a chore for kids, but one teen from Minnesota showed one way to enjoy it.

Thirteen-year-old Andrew Brundidge took a break from the task to show off his dance moves.

And as the snow blower rattles on, he breaks it down.

Four inches of snow may have come down in Cottage Grove, but it didn't get in the way of Brundidge having some fun while he worked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotashovelingdancingsnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
57-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in northeast Fresno
3 people displaced after house fire in Fresno County
Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii; Nearby homes catch fire
Family and friends fighting for justice after death of 16-year-old
Brazen tobacco thieves strike Fresno County gas station
Tulare man charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting his child's mother
Heading to the mountains? Here's what you should keep in mind
Show More
Valley non-profit for kids with disabilities hit by vandals for 5 straight days
Texas stepfather shoots stepson in possible act of self-defense, police say
United States Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
More TOP STORIES News