Viral Instagram egg had important message during Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl, it was revealed that the egg is promoting mental health awareness.

A mysterious Instagram account with only a picture of an egg has revealed its identity with a special message.

You may remember the egg from last month. It broke Kylie Jenner's record for most likes on a single post.

The egg introduces itself saying recently it's started to crack.



"The pressure of social media is getting to me," said the egg.


The egg then makes a direct plea that if you're struggling too, talk to someone.

The advertisement then referenced mentalhealthamerica.net, with "#TalkingEgg" and Egg Gang, which had previously been posted on the Instagram image.

