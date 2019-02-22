SOCIETY

Rosenberg family receives spiritual sign through Virgin Mary's appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Worshipers gathered to pray around an apparent image of the Virgin Mary at a Rosenberg home.

By
ROSENBERG, Texas --
Residents in Rosenberg brought roses, rosaries and their faith Thursday night as they prayed in front of a home where they believe the image of the Virgin Mary appeared under a porch light on Feb. 12.

"The light is like the Holy Spirit shining over the picture and giving us the strength," said Betty Contreras.

Betty and Eloy Contreras are the homeowners, and they strongly believe this is happening for a reason.

"I believe she wants us to pray and unite," Betty said.

"I saw it right away and all I could say is 'Wow' because being a skeptic, maybe she's sending us a message like my wife said," said Eloy.

They strongly believe her image appeared as a sign of hope, especially now when the Catholic church is in a global crisis with recent allegations of sexual abuse by priests.

"A lot of problems are existing in our church right now," said Contreras. "Let these victims be heard and (hope) that this can be worked out for the church and the victims."

The folks who see and believe know there are skeptics out there, but they ask even if you see nothing, continue to pray.

15 times people have seen religious figures in everyday items
EMBED More News Videos

Do you see religious figures in these ordinary items?



"Our country is going through a lot of turmoil (and) a lot of separation," said Contreras, "(We need to) come together."

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvirgin maryreligionRosenberg
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Local apparel business 'AgProven' looking to improve conditions for agricultural workers
Furloughed park ranger wins nearly $30 million lottery jackpot
Veteran finds uniform at antique store in Bakersfield three years after it was lost
More Society
Top Stories
Crews working to fix water main break in Clovis
Man killed in hit-and-run exactly 4 years after fatal DUI crash in same spot
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
NASA: Glacier double the size of NYC about to collapse
New hope for depression: FDA to soon approve ketamine nasal spray
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
Show More
BAD NEWS: Your tax refund is probably going to get smaller
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
2 suspects in custody after ATM robbing spree in Madera
UPDATE: I-5 is now open again over the Grapevine
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
More News