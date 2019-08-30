Visalia cancer patient says thank you to nurses and doctors with crazy socks

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man is showing his appreciation for nurses and doctors in quite a colorful way.
Eric Anderson was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and is close to completing chemotherapy and radiation.
Anderson, a drum coach, discovered his love of crazy-looking socks while making drum videos for his students.
But during his battle with cancer, he and his wife have donated hundreds of pairs to cancer patients and those who care for them in the South Valley--to say thank you.
He gave socks to nurses and doctors at Kaweah Delta Medical Center on Friday.
"There's a lot of misery in the human experience and for those people who are willing to wade into it freely, because that's where they want to be-they're a cut above me," Anderson said. "And once again it's just my way of showing some respect and appreciation."
Anderson says he hopes to expand his sock passion project.
If you want to read more about his battle with cancer, or donate some socks to Eric, click here.
