FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- WinCo in Visalia is opening an hour early to allow first responders to shop for essential items during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grocery store will be open from 6 am to 7 am every day for first responders who show a badge or valid ID. One adult can accompany each first responder.
The early shopping hour will continue until further notice.
Other stores across the Valley are opening earlier for seniors to shop for groceries safely. Click here for a list of stores.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Visalia WinCo offers early shopping hour for first responders
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News