There's going to be a whole new way to see Yosemite National Park's famous "firefall" this year.National Park officials said people wanting to see the natural phenomenon will have to hike at least a mile through snow and ice to reach the viewpoint.Last year, people had to make a reservation to see the popular deep-orange-hued fall. But that's not the case this year.Yosemite said next week will be the best chance to see the firefall.