Volaris adds new flights from Fresno to Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volaris has announced it is adding two weekly flights from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Mexico.

The flights from Fresno to León will begin October 29, 2019.

León is located in the Guanajuato state in the Bajío region of Mexico.

"The addition of a third international destination is a significant air service milestone and reflects the increased demand for nonstop flights from the Central Valley to Mexico and beyond," said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle.

Service between Fresno (FAT) and León (BJX) will operate as follows:

-León to Fresno, 12:12 a.m. - 1:55 a.m., Tuesday and Saturday.

-Fresno to León, 3:35 a.m. - 8:43 a.m., Tuesday and Saturday.

Flight times are based on local times.

Flight reservations are available at www.volaris.com or by telephone at 855.865.2747.
