Texas family celebrating graduate cuts into Walmart cake made out of styrofoam

PASADENA, Texas -- Things took a turn at a graduation party when the family learned that the cake they purchased wasn't chocolate or vanilla but Styrofoam.

Nellie Flores told ABC13 Eyewitness News that she and her sister, Marsy, ordered a graduation cake from Walmart last week. The two-tier cake was meant for Marsy's daughter's graduation party.

When it came time to pick up the cake on Thursday, Nellie and Marsy learned that it had not been made. They told Eyewitness News that a Walmart store manager told them to choose any cake from the ones that were ready to go. They took one of the cakes and put a photo on it.

Everything was fine until it was time to cut the cake. That's when they discovered it was made of styrofoam.

The family said they felt humiliated and returned to the Pasadena Walmart, where a manager gave them a $60 gift card for the value of the cake, in addition to another gift card and free cake.

Eyewitness News reached out to Walmart, who released the following statement:

"This was the result of a misunderstanding. We attempted to make things right with the customer by way of a gift card."
