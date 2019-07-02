"On behalf of big oil, I want to thank you for choosing muscle cars that use gasoline. Long live the American muscles."
Would anyone buy a car from this man?
That's former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went undercover to tell would-be electric car buyers to instead buy muscle cars that burn gas.
It's really part of an off-the-cuff ad campaign promoting electric cars, which Schwarzenegger is now a big fan of.
"Carpool lanes are for sissies. I support the oil company monopoly. Can a battery-powered car do this?" says Schwarzenegger. The ad continues with a customer saying, "No, no,no! I think this will piss off my neighbors!" Schwarzenegger adds, "This is your lucky day. Anyone that buys a car today, gets a free bumper sticker. I'll be back."
The "Kicking Gas" ad is part of a campaign by Veloz, a consortium of more than 40 automakers, utility companies and government agencies to promote electric car use in California.
Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman in campaign promoting electric cars
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News