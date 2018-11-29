SOCIETY

WATCH: President Donald Trump, Melania Trump lead the lighting of the National Christmas Tree

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump led a countdown for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Wednesday, and first lady Melania Trump hit the switch. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump led a countdown for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Wednesday, and first lady Melania Trump hit the switch to illuminate the decked-out spruce in President's Park, just south of the White House.

PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations


"Merry Christmas, everybody," the president said. "We just have to say it all together: Merry, merry Christmas."

It's the 96th straight year for the presidential tradition.

Speaking at the close of the event, which featured musical performances from LOCASH, Spensha Baker, Gabby Barrett, Abby Anderson and others, Trump paused to recognize the victims of disasters across the country this year.

"Our thoughts turn to those who are rebuilding their lives after devastating wildfires, destructive hurricanes and terrible tragedy," he said. "We are one American family, and we hurt together, and we heal together, and we will always pull through together."
Trump also honored foster families in attendance, first responders, as well as members of the military and their loved ones.

"Their families are all our families," he said.

The president's children Don Jr. and Tiffany, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Don Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke were also in attendance.

PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree lighting through the years


The first lighting took place on Christmas Eve in 1923, when President Calvin Coolidge lit a Christmas tree in front of 3,000 spectators.

The National Christmas Tree is a living Colorado blue spruce. It is surrounded by 56 smaller trees featuring ornaments from every state and territory and the District of Columbia.

RELATED STORIES:

The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmas treeholidaychristmasthe white housePresident Donald Trumpmelania trumpdonald trump jrkellyanne conway
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
New furniture tip-over dangers - smaller but not safer
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Tenants of Madera apartment complex forced to leave after crash causes power outage
More Society
Top Stories
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
PG&E reporting several power outages in the Valley
Could hockey pucks stop an active shooter?
Police shoot 15-year-old in head following chase in Indiana
Woman allegedly pulls knife on man who confronted her about her loud fart
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
Police search for 3 men who attacked 7-Eleven clerk with bicycle pump
Show More
Caltrans shuts down portion of Hwy 140 due to potential for mudslides
'She touched a lot of lives,' coworker says of Porterville murder victim Samantha Lopez
Man accused of soliciting to murder Fresno attorney appears in court
Steady downpour causes hubcap high flooding in parts of Fresno
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
More News