Water has begun to be released from Kings River

Irrigation Districts and Canal Companies along the Kings River can begin to take as much water as they want from the Kings River.Officials began releasing flows from Pine Flat Dam overnight.Currently, the reservoir is 65% full, just as the river will continue to rise downstream.During a flood release, the US Army Corps of Engineers assumes all water management decisions of the Kings River.High flows have prompted water control officials to begin releasing water from Pine Flat Dam into the Kings River.The increase of spring runoff was beginning to encroach on the reservoir and space reserved for flood management."This is a very normal event when space needs to be cleared out of Pine Flat so that there remains room there for future runoff," says Randy McFarland of the Kings River Water Association.According to officials, flows on the Kings River should be similar to ordinary summer water conditions.But anglers and others should still exercise caution along riverbanks"It is important to realize that the water coming down is fast, it is cold - probably 45 degrees - and it's very dirty so everyone should stay away from the river and stay away from the river's edge," says McFarland.Fisherman casting their lines for trout took advantage of the Kings River first flood release in two years on Friday."From the concrete blocks - from there we were fishing there - this thing is probably up 20 feet... The water is running really fast right now," Valasquez says.Officials anticipate releases from Pine Flat will most likely increase to 4500 or even 5000 cubic feet per second over the next week or so as canal systems fill up and reach full operation."This flood release is likely to go on for three to four weeks. We do believe we're going to have an excellent water supply year on the Kings River. How excellent - it remains to be seen," says McFarland.Releases will continue to be adjusted accordingly to meet irrigation orders and changing conditions.