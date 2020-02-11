Society

Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings

There are new developments in the search for two missing Idaho siblings.

New pictures were released of the missing children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband in Hawaii.

The wedding photos were taken a month after her children, J.J. and Tylee were last seen.

They show a seemingly happy couple in early November.

Meanwhile, a friend of Tylee's says she texted the teen's phone in October, a month after she vanished, and received a message back saying, "Hi. Miss you guys too... luv ya."

It's been nearly two weeks since Lori Vallow Daybell missed a court-ordered deadline to physically produce her children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahomissing girlmissing boymissing childrensiblings
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves target east central Fresno apartment complex to make some quick cash
Fire destroys Tipton home, knocks down power lines
World Ag Expo begins in Tulare, expect congestion on 99
New video shows helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
2 crashes cause traffic back-up on Highway 99 in Madera
Central Fresno gas station likely loses thousands of dollars after vandalism
Dead birds disguised as cat food confiscated at Virginia airport
Show More
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
Man arrested for attempted murder in Stevinson
Coronavirus case found in SoCal evacuee, officials say
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
More TOP STORIES News