FRESNO COUNTY

Well known Valley farmer, Fred Machado, dies at 86

EMBED </>More Videos

The Central Valley is remembering one of its most well-known family farmers, who passed away this week. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Central Valley is remembering one of its most well-known family farmers, who passed away this week.

Fernando "Fred" Machado died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. He was 86-years-old. At one time, Fred Machado had one of the most active dairy farms in Fresno County, but he also grew almonds, raisin grapes, and prunes.

Machado joined the Navy at age 19 and proudly served in the Korean War. After the war, he began farming in 1956.

Machado served as Fresno County Farm Bureau President and with various other boards and organizations, promoting Valley agriculture all over the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyobituaryfresno countyfarmingFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News