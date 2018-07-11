Well known Valley farmer, Fred Machado, dies at 86

The Central Valley is remembering one of its most well-known family farmers, who passed away this week.Fernando "Fred" Machado died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. He was 86-years-old. At one time, Fred Machado had one of the most active dairy farms in Fresno County, but he also grew almonds, raisin grapes, and prunes.Machado joined the Navy at age 19 and proudly served in the Korean War. After the war, he began farming in 1956.Machado served as Fresno County Farm Bureau President and with various other boards and organizations, promoting Valley agriculture all over the world.