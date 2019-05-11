What to do with your mom in Fresno County this Mother's Day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you ask a mom what's at the top of her list for this Mother's Day, she might tell you she wants the gift of time with her.It can't be bought or made up, but the time you spend with mom can be elevated into a unique experience.A few places around Fresno County are helping families make this Mother's Day one to remember.Sierra Vista Nursery in Clovis is hosting a Planting Party.All weekend long, starting Saturday, you and mom can put together a plant arrangement featuring succulents and annuals."You can come out and spend time with her and you might get to learn something new about her," says Ashley Hood, owner of Sierra View Nursery.Prices vary depending on pot size, but the most expensive is about $15.If you're looking to keep your hands clean and relax to the sound of mariachi music, then Arte Americas in Downtown Fresno might be for you.On Sunday they're hosting their annual Mother's Day Brunch, featuring chile verde, barbacoa and some champagne.They'll also have an auction.Tickets are $60 per person."Mothers are just an important part of our lives, and they mean so much to everyone, so it is appropriate to set a day aside for them," says Lilia Chavez, Arte Americas' executive director.If brunch sounds like a good idea and your mom is a sports enthusiast then you might want to head over to Chukchansi Park.On Sunday the Fresno Grizzlies are hosting their "Mother's Day Brunch at the Ballpark!"The team is taking on the Albuquerque Isotopes and you can enjoy it all from the party deck on the second floor.For $40, you get an all-you-can-eat brunch and unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys until the 5th inning of the game.Season ticket holders get a discount."When we have mother arriving on Mothers' Day, they will get some flowers when they do come into the ballpark as a little thank you to all our moms. My mom will actually be out here that day as well," says group sales manager Kyle Selna.