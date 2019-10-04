Where to snag free and cheap tacos on National Taco Day

To celebrate this day restaurants around the country are offering up some deals that include free tacos and special meals.
Chronic Tacos: You can get a free taco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday by using the code word "Taco Life" when you order your meal.
Baja Fresh: At Baja Fresh, buy a taco at regular price Friday and get one free with a coupon that will be posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Rubio's Coastal Grill: You can get any taco on the menu free with the purchase of a beverage Friday. Download coupon here.
Taco Bell: For National Taco Day, Taco Bell has a special "National Taco Day gift set." For $5, get four tacos - two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. If you're feeling in holiday spirit you can send a friend or loved one the gift set by clicking here.
National Taco Day is almost here! Celebrate with the exclusive $5 #NationalTacoDay Gift Set, available tomorrow only.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2019
Wahoo's: Buy one taco, get one free Friday when you mention the Taco Day offer.