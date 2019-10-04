society

Where to snag free and cheap tacos on National Taco Day

Tadeo's Mexican Food. | Photo: Marinette C./Yelp user photo

It's National Taco Day!

To celebrate this day restaurants around the country are offering up some deals that include free tacos and special meals.

Chronic Tacos: You can get a free taco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday by using the code word "Taco Life" when you order your meal.



Baja Fresh: At Baja Fresh, buy a taco at regular price Friday and get one free with a coupon that will be posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Rubio's Coastal Grill: You can get any taco on the menu free with the purchase of a beverage Friday. Download coupon here.

Taco Bell: For National Taco Day, Taco Bell has a special "National Taco Day gift set." For $5, get four tacos - two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. If you're feeling in holiday spirit you can send a friend or loved one the gift set by clicking here.



Wahoo's: Buy one taco, get one free Friday when you mention the Taco Day offer.
