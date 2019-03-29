u.s. & world

Garfield phones wash up on France's coast for decades before divers figure out exactly why

EMBED <>More Videos

Decades after plastic phones shaped like Garfield began to wash up on French shores, locals believe they've gotten to the bottom of the phenomenon after divers located the remains of a shipping container that presumably carried a load of the phones.

PLOUARZEL, France -- Decades after plastic landline telephones shaped like orange cartoon cat Garfield began to wash up on French shores, locals believe they've finally gotten to the bottom of the strange phenomenon.

Divers from Ar Viltansou, a conservation group in Brittany, recently located the remains of a shipping container that presumably carried a load of the novelty telephones, confirming the long-held suspicions of coastal residents.

A diver who first found the container not long after it apparently fell into the ocean in the 1980s directed conservationists to the wreckage. Ar Viltansou head Claire Simonin told the AFP news agency that the container was wedged in a cave and could only be accessed during low tide.

"We found this incredible fissure that is 30 meters deep and at the very bottom, there were the remains of a container," Simonin told the AFP. "Under the boulders in front of the entrance, we found 23 complete handsets with electronics and wires. They were everywhere."

The circumstances surrounding the shipping container's journey to the bottom of the ocean are still unclear, though the diver who originally found the container said he located it after a severe storm hit the area. Environmentalists warned that the scores of plastic phones that have survived decades of ocean currents are just one example of the threat that resilient plastic pollution poses to marine ecosystems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarrepollutionhistoryoceansu.s. & worldfranceplasticplastic pollution
U.S. & WORLD
Shooting stars and other astronomy events happening in April
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
6 baby elephants separated from parents rescued from mud hole
Kangaroo rats ninja-kick snakes trying to attack them: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Tulare County school on lockdown; officers in standoff with man with knife
One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Missing SoCal boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Show More
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
How a Tulare officer's 'Spidey sense' led to a web of mail theft unraveling
More TOP STORIES News