Wild Water Adventure Park hiring for 2020 summer season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Are you looking for a summer job? The Wild Water Adventure Park is hiring for the 2020 season.
The water park is hiring for more than 400 positions, including lifeguards, security, food service, park attendants, pool maintenance and more.
Applicants must be 16 or older.
The park operates from mid-May through Labor Day in September.
Those interested in applying can find more information on the company's website.
