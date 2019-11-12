Windham Senior Living honors veterans who served with pinning ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday was a special day over at Windham Senior Living.The center's veterans were honored with pins, marking their years of service and dedication to the country. And the day was no different for Lawrence and Betty Merten, who were given the special honor of being pinned by their great-granddaughter."It's just so meaningful to have family around," Mrs. Merten says.Mrs. Merten says she's been married to Mr. Merten for 66 years. You can find her picture, alongside Lawrence's photo, on a special wall dedicated to all the veterans who have lived at the center.The wall is flooded with veterans from every branch of the military. Some of those who have since passed, but whose memory lives on.Mrs. Merten can't help but become teary-eyed over her family. Even though it's a great day of sorrow, it's a ringing reminder of the blessings she does have.