Winning numbers drawn for estimated $470 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2.On Friday, numbers were drawn for a record $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.No one won the drawing, but a ticket sold at an AM/PM in Morgan Hill, Calif., had five of six matching numbers, amounting to a nearly $3.5 million prize, according to lottery officials.The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday. The $1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history. The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.