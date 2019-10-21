Society

Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie

It might be the ultimate selfie but it just got a woman banned from a cruise line for life.

In the photo, the woman can be seen standing dangerously on top of the railing of her room's balcony.

It was on her trip aboard Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas this week, as it was headed toward Haiti.

A fellow passenger snapped this picture, and thinking she was possibly going to jump, he alerted the crew.



The woman was identified and later removed from the ship when it reached Jamaica.

Royal Caribbean in a statement said it does not permit any such reckless and dangerous actions, for guests' own safety.

As a result, the cruise line said the woman and her companion are banned for life from any of its future trips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybanu.s. & worldcruise shipselfie
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County
Firefighters rescue person from central Fresno house fire
Fresno murder suspect struggled with substance abuse, pastors say
2 arrested for fatal shooting of Tulare County teen
Man shot by another driver on Highway 180 in Fresno
Man arrested for his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say
1 shot in gang-related shooting in northeast Fresno parking lot
Show More
Party ends in gunfire at apartment complex near Fresno State
Firefighters rescue man from burning Selma home
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
2 years since its reopening, Fulton Street continues to develop
Man arrested for attempted robbery outside Visalia Walmart
More TOP STORIES News