Society

Woman crashes ex's nuptials wearing wedding gown of her own

A woman in China took the words "speak now or forever hold your peace" to heart when she tried to win her ex back on his wedding day.

Video shows the emotional ex-girlfriend yelling at the groom, trying to convince him not to get married while his bride looks on.

The woman, who was dressed in her own wedding gown, even got down on her knees as wedding guests reacted in shock.

The ex-lover stormed into the wedding ceremony when the groom was about to kiss his bride.

The bride, not wanting anything to do with the drama, ended up marching out of the ceremony.

The couple is now trying to work through what happened, and the groom said he hopes to have a wedding redo soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldchinawedding crashersweddingmust see video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News