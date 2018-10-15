SOCIETY

Woman fired after video of her blocking man from his building goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

The man said he was blocked from entering his own home late at night, even after he showed the woman his key

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
The woman seen in a viral video confronting and blocking a St. Louis man from entering his downtown loft was fired from her job Sunday.

Cellphone footage captured the confrontation between the two tenants, showing the woman stopping a man from entering his downtown loft and demanding proof he lived there.

D'Arreion Nuriyah Toles posted several videos online of his interaction with the woman on Saturday, after he arrived home from a late night at the office.

Toles wrote that the videos show what it's like to be a black man in the U.S.

The woman asks him to prove he belongs there. She later follows him after he enters the building.

In the viral video, Toles can be heard telling the woman, "You are blocking me into my building. This is my building as well. So, I need you to get out of my way."

Police were called to the scene of Toles' loft, but left without giving anyone a citation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on videoMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
Creative parents turn toy cars into 'post-apocalypse mobiles'
More Society
Top Stories
Family grieving after 17-year-old shot and killed by deputies
Court documents reveal new details from witnesses in death of Clovis Unified vice principal
Man shot and killed in Parlier identified
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Health Watch: Combat tech neck
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
What medical debt does to your credit score
German police free hostage, injure suspect in train station
Show More
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.
WWE will bring the Smackdown to the Save Mart Center
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Porterville mother arrested after child consumes large dose of Tylenol
More News