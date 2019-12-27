Society

Woman helps bring holiday cheer to nursing home residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (KFSN) -- A Georgia woman was on a mission to make sure residents at a nursing home felt some holiday cheer.

Charmele Thomas made over 100 gift bags and personally delivered each one.

Thomas says she noticed many people were alone when she visited her grandmother and decided to change that to make sure everyone felt love this time of year.

"So I'm going to be going to different nursing homes and helping the elderly around me," Thomas said. "They are the pillars for the reason why we are today, and I chose to do it because of my grandma because she was a really sweet big-hearted person."

Many of the residents were grateful for Thomas' efforts and for most, this was their only holiday event or present.

Thomas says she plans on making the event a consistent project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgianursing homechristmas gift
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy snowfall closes I-5 at Grapevine, Hwy 58 over Tehachapi
Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway through Grapevine
Hmong New Year sees increased security after recent shootings
Head-on collision kills 1, injures 5, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in southeast Fresno
Your weekend
Show More
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by ex-boyfriend
Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen
Family IDs 2 of 3 teens killed in Pleasanton crash
More TOP STORIES News