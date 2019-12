A North Valley student was given the gift of a stress-free holiday, thanks to a random stranger's act of kindness.Merced College posted a photo of a woman named Becky and her daughter Sadi.Becky was at the school to pay her daughter's school tuition for Spring 2020 when she heard the student in line in front of her could not pay his bill.She says - she remembered her own struggles as a student so she paid his tuition as well.Becky says she just wanted to pay it forward and hopes he will continue with school and succeed.