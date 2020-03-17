Society

Woman announces engagement to grandpa through his nursing home window

LAKE WACCAMAW, North Carolina -- As the number of coronavirus cases increase around the country, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are protecting their elderly residents by restricting visitors and time spent outside.

These restrictions didn't stop one resident's granddaughter from sharing some exciting news with her grandfather.

Despite not being able to go inside and show him in person, Carly Boyd found a way to break the news of her recent engagement to her grandfather.

The assisted living facility suggested Boyd announce the engagement through his bedroom window.

In photos that captured the moment, Boyd is seen pointing to her finger at her engagement ring. The photos also show the two 'holding hands' through the window.

Boyd used to be employed at the facility as a nurse's assistant, but just recently graduated from nursing school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinanursing homeengagementelderlycoronavirusu.s. & worldphotosenior citizensviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
Nearly 1,000 without power in the foothills, PG&E says
City of Clovis declares local emergency amid COVID-19 concerns
Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko dies at 54
Central CA coronavirus cases
Show More
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Fresno State basketball player Nate Grimes arrested on domestic abuse charge
Dollar General dedicates first hour of shopping to seniors
Fresno Unified School District focused on helping families during closure
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
More TOP STORIES News