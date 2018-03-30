HERO

Woman thanks Porterville teachers for saving her from burning car after accident

A woman pulled from a burning car by Porterville Unified staff surprised her heroes at work.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman pulled from a burning car by Porterville Unified staff surprised her heroes at work.

On March 13th the Porterville High Academy of Health Sciences Pathway junior students and staff members were on their way to Fresno State. While traveling on Highway 65 near Ave 208, their bus passed the scene of a two-car collision.

According to officials, teachers Carrie Gonzalez, Kellie Sanders, and Karen Fleming told the bus driver to stop in order to provide aid. They were able to pull Yesenia Sanchez-Morales from her burning car and save her life before emergency personnel arrived as Gonzalez and Fleming are also registered nurses.

On Thursday, Sanchez-Morales and her family surprised her heroes at Porterville High to thank the staff. The woman brought the teachers flowers, chocolates, cards, and a plaque with the word "Grateful" on it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytulare countyteacherscar accidentgood newsheroPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERO
Special event held in Madera to honor victims of 9/11 attacks
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Young officer delivers 3rd baby of his career
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
More hero
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News