Woman thanks Porterville teachers for saving her from burning car after accident

A woman pulled from a burning car by Porterville Unified staff surprised her heroes at work.On March 13th the Porterville High Academy of Health Sciences Pathway junior students and staff members were on their way to Fresno State. While traveling on Highway 65 near Ave 208, their bus passed the scene of a two-car collision.According to officials, teachers Carrie Gonzalez, Kellie Sanders, and Karen Fleming told the bus driver to stop in order to provide aid. They were able to pull Yesenia Sanchez-Morales from her burning car and save her life before emergency personnel arrived as Gonzalez and Fleming are also registered nurses.On Thursday, Sanchez-Morales and her family surprised her heroes at Porterville High to thank the staff. The woman brought the teachers flowers, chocolates, cards, and a plaque with the word "Grateful" on it.