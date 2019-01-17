SOCIETY

Newspaper censored woman's obituary for criticizing President Trump

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky --
A newspaper is apologizing for censoring an obituary that criticized President Trump.

The obituary for 87-year-old Fran Williams originally read, "Her passing was hastened by her continued frustration with the Trump administration."

The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky declined to publish the line.

The family agreed to let it go, so it wouldn't distract from the memorial service.

But later, her son sounded off on social media.

"Kind of a cathartic release about being perturbed and disappointed about that situation," he said.

Fran Williams died after battling COPD and coronary artery disease.

The newspaper now plans to publish the original obituary without charging the family.

Her son says his mother was very frugal and would have preferred getting a refund on the original, instead.
