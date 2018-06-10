Twitter user @KrisMichelle_ posted a photo of her mother and several of her friends on a recent vacation in Florida. She said the group of six women - who called themselves the Sensational Six - had been friends for 40 years, but tragedy struck earlier this year when a member of the group passed away from cancer.
My mom and her friends have been best friends for 40 years now. They call themselves “The Sensational Six”. They planned this trip to Florida for the 6 of them. Unfortunately, one of them passed due to cancer in April.— kris. (@KrisMichelle_) June 9, 2018
This is the type of friendship I want to have. 💞 pic.twitter.com/WHEtGjyt2o
The group of five took the trip anyway, and they honored their friend's life by posing on the beach at sunset around a photo of their gone-but-not-forgotten sensational sixth.
On Twitter, the positive reaction to the loving tribute poured in as readers admired the group's bond and shared photos of their own large friend groups.
These are friendship goals!! This is beautiful ❤️ https://t.co/1uEDP6QuKy— 🖤ıɐɥS🖤 (@_ImNotShai) June 9, 2018
I aspire to be a cute older black woman, living my best life with my lifelong friends https://t.co/hQAPyYVMU3— tarnished penny 🥉✨ (@heydawniemarie) June 9, 2018
35 years plus here!!! Love em ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vw6FzAQO9m— Kelly Powell (@poochaholic) June 9, 2018
One of these beautiful women is my mom along with her best friends. And what a beautiful tribute to my godmother! https://t.co/4d7P8xtv3v— Danielle WBRZ 📺 (@DJacksonTV) June 9, 2018
This is beautiful, and I will never have a friendship this meaningful pic.twitter.com/n9nyNwH4CX— Blk Adam aka Yung Fred Hampton (@A13bAR) June 9, 2018