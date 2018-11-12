World War I Memorial under construction in Washington D.C.

Work is underway on a national World War I Memorial in Washington D.C.The goal is to honor the 4.7 million Americans who served in the war that ended 100 years ago."The level of carnage and destruction was totally unexpected. There were 35 million people killed and millions more wounded," said Daniel Wright.Black and white images now newly colorized bring a sense of that conflict.So does this sculpture, which will be a central part of the memorial.The $40 million memorial is designed as a peaceful place of remembrance.Officials hope to have the park ready for its debut by Nov. 11, 2021.