CALIFORNIA

WWII pinup calendar raises money for veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

Female veterans dressed up like WWII-era pinups for a photo shoot on the Queen Mary in Long Beach to raise money for veterans causes. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Female veterans trade in their camouflage and military boots to dress up in 1940s style glam - for a good cause.

The models are all part of a World War II style pinup photo shoot aboard the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach.

The idea is the brainchild of Gina Elise, who started "Pin Ups For Vets," a nonprofit organization that supports the troops and veterans by producing pinup calendars.

Money raised goes to support their initiatives.

"We do everything from donating rehab equipment to VA hospitals nationwide, to a 50-state hospital tour where we visit veterans dressed up as World War II pinups and we deliver our calendars as gifts of appreciation to them," Elise explained.

Most of the models are veterans themselves.

Tracy "Birdie" Gibbons says there's a lot to learn by serving.

"Being in the military shows you how to enter new environments and adapt to new cultures and you meet some awesome people," Gibbons said.

Supporting others, being inclusive, and giving back seem to be the running theme - which Birdie Gibbons learned in the Coast Guard and as the daughter of a Navy veteran.

"Being a navy kid helped us to learn how to be a new kid at school and realize that everybody has been the new kid," Gibbons said. "So there were no bullies. He wanted everyone to feel included and to know that they weren't alone."

Patti Gomez-Michalkow is excited to be part of any effort that recognizes and supports veterans.

"As Mrs. New York, I'll be competing for Mrs. America in August, and I'm already involved with Homes for our Troops, which is an organization that builds homes for our most injured post-9/11 veterans. So being a part of another veteran organization that does so much for our vets, well, I couldn't pass up the opportunity," Gomez-Michalkow said.

The majestic setting for the photo shoot made everyone feel a little bit more connected to the project.

In fact, the Queen Mary has an important history with the military, and happens to be one of the largest and oldest surviving veterans of World War II.

The Queen Mary's very own Commodore Everette Hoard was on hand during the photo shoot.

"The Queen Mary is a veteran herself shouldering some 810,000 military personnel over the course of the second world war. It was key in the buildup for the invasion of Normandy," Hoard explained.

The 2019 calendar will be ready by July and can be purchased from the Pin Ups for Vets website.

Gibbons sums it up well. "This is an amazing opportunity to show people that the military sticks with you and you can keep giving and keep feeling the love and the support."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteransWorld War IIcalendarcalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News