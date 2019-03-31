World War II

Remains of missing World War II soldier return home, laid to rest 75 years later

EMBED <>More Videos

WWII veteran laid to rest next to wife after 75 years Credit: U.S. Army

TROY, Ind. -- After 75 years, the remains of a once-missing World War II veteran were returned home to Indiana and laid to rest next to his wife.

Indiana native Pfc. Clifford Mills was reported missing in action in 1944 during Operation Market Garden in Germany.

On Sept. 18, 1944, a 319th 82nd Airborne Division Artillery Glider crashed in Wyler, Germany behind enemy lines. Mills was one of several soldiers left unaccounted for.

Twelve years ago, Nowy van Hedel took it upon himself to find closure for Mills. Hedel even kept a photo of Mills in his living room as a reminder of the sacrifices of the American military during World War II.

Hedel presented his findings in 2017 to the U.S. military and received a call from Mills' family in January 2019 informing him the remains were identified and would return home.

On March 30, representatives from three 82nd Airborne Division Field Artillery Battalions carried Pfc. Mills to his final resting place in Indiana, next to his wife.

According to the Army, there are still more than 70,000 World War II Americans missing in action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianasoldiersmilitaryworld war iifuneralu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD WAR II
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
POLITICAL INSIDER: Brothers in Arms
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
TOP STORIES
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased and attacked at apartment complex
Man shot in east central Fresno, police say
Shots fired after fight breaks out at Cherry Avenue Auction
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
Fresno block party builds relationship between residents and police
Almost deadly crash shuts down Ashlan and Highway 99 exit
Show More
Hundreds plunge into cold waters to support Special Olympics
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Father missing, toddler hospitalized after river rescue
VIDEO: Watch Fresno Police officers in action during a gang bust
More than 500 in Fresno County targeted in widespread mail theft
More TOP STORIES News