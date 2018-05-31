SOCIETY

94-year-old WWII vet receives high school diploma 74 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

A 94-year-old WWII veteran was presented with his high school diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio --
A World War II veteran celebrated Memorial Day weekend with a graduation ceremony decades in the making.

Ninety-four-year-old veteran, Robert Lockard, was presented with his high school diploma at Circleville High School in Ohio at its graduation Sunday.

Lockard would have graduated in 1944, but dropped out and joined the army. Throughout his service he always had the desire to graduate.

"It means everything to me. Everything," Lockard said. "All these years, man, I've thought about this."

Lockard served in the Air Corps and spent time in northern France and central Europe during World War II.

He received a European-African-Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal. Now he can add a high school diploma to his list of achievements.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeducationWorld War IIveteransmemorial day
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News