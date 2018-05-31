A World War II veteran celebrated Memorial Day weekend with a graduation ceremony decades in the making.Ninety-four-year-old veteran, Robert Lockard, was presented with his high school diploma at Circleville High School in Ohio at its graduation Sunday.Lockard would have graduated in 1944, but dropped out and joined the army. Throughout his service he always had the desire to graduate."It means everything to me. Everything," Lockard said. "All these years, man, I've thought about this."Lockard served in the Air Corps and spent time in northern France and central Europe during World War II.He received a European-African-Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal. Now he can add a high school diploma to his list of achievements.