If you're heading to Sequoia National Park and want to be prepared to impress the people in your car, take a look at this.The historic Sequoia entrance sign was taken down late last year for some much-needed restoration work.But, the sign is back and better than ever.The National Park posted some before and after photos on their Facebook page.So, be the smartest person in the car and share this with others who are also making the drive up to the park soon.