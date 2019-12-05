You can fill out Christmas cards for veterans at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every year, Susan and her friends come to see Christmas trees at the Fresno airport.But this year, there's a new one to admire.The American Red Cross and the Fresno Yosemite International Airport are partnering to give veterans a very merry Christmas by offering travelers the chance to write a Christmas card for veterans.ABC30 saw all types of cards thanking and blessing veterans, even one in Spanish.Sally Wittenborn couldn't help but stop and fill out a postcard once she saw the red, white, and blue gleaming from the tree.Wittenborn said, "I think it's really nice. I think it's nice that we show we care."The American Red Cross received 350 cards last year, but they're hoping to hit 500 this year.The non-profit isn't just collecting cards at the airport. Handmade cards have been pouring into the chapter as well.People can drop off handmade cards at the local chapter or fill out a provided postcard at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.The agency asks that no glitter or envelopes be used on handmade cards. Cards at either destination must be received before Dec. 20.