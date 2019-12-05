veterans

You can fill out Christmas cards for veterans at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every year, Susan and her friends come to see Christmas trees at the Fresno airport.

But this year, there's a new one to admire.

The American Red Cross and the Fresno Yosemite International Airport are partnering to give veterans a very merry Christmas by offering travelers the chance to write a Christmas card for veterans.

ABC30 saw all types of cards thanking and blessing veterans, even one in Spanish.

Sally Wittenborn couldn't help but stop and fill out a postcard once she saw the red, white, and blue gleaming from the tree.

Wittenborn said, "I think it's really nice. I think it's nice that we show we care."

The American Red Cross received 350 cards last year, but they're hoping to hit 500 this year.

The non-profit isn't just collecting cards at the airport. Handmade cards have been pouring into the chapter as well.

People can drop off handmade cards at the local chapter or fill out a provided postcard at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The agency asks that no glitter or envelopes be used on handmade cards. Cards at either destination must be received before Dec. 20.
